Kudos to CM Stalin for welfare, GSDP fine balance, hails Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday praised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that the DMK government has fulfilled 90 per cent of its 2021 Assembly election promises and continues to implement several landmark welfare schemes, including the Rs 5,000 aid to women.
He noted that under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Rs 1,000 per month is being provided to eligible women, and an advance amount of Rs 5,000 covering February, March and April assistance, along with a special summer package, has been credited to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's economic growth, he said the State's Gross State Domestic Product has reached Rs 31.19 lakh crore, with per capita income rising to Rs 3.61 lakh, significantly higher than the national average of Rs1.96 lakh.
He also pointed out that the State has attracted Rs 11 lakh crore in investments between 2021 and 2025.
Selvaperunthagai alleged that despite attempts by the Union BJP government to obstruct welfare schemes, the State government has overcome challenges and ensured benefits reach the people, marking a significant turning point in Tamil Nadu's political and economic history.