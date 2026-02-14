Kudos to CM Stalin for welfare, GSDP fine balance, hails Selvaperunthagai

He noted that under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Rs 1,000 per month is being provided to eligible women, and an advance amount of Rs 5,000 covering February, March and April assistance, along with a special summer package, has been credited to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's economic growth, he said the State's Gross State Domestic Product has reached Rs 31.19 lakh crore, with per capita income rising to Rs 3.61 lakh, significantly higher than the national average of Rs1.96 lakh.