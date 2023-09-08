K'taka should stop sharing Cauvery water with TN: Bommai

BENGALURU: Speaking on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Karnataka government needs to be firm on the issue and stop sharing water with Tamil Nadu. Bommai mentioned the water situation in Karnataka and said the excess use of water by Tamil Nadu needs to be explained in the Supreme Court.

"There is any hardly water in the backwaters of Cauvery...I think the govt has to be very firm, stop the water, and see that they convince the Supreme Court and explain the pathetic condition of Karnataka and the excess use of water by Tamil Nadu," said Bommai.

Earlier, Bommai also had alleged that the State government showed no ability in Cauvery Water Management. While Agriculture Minister of Karnataka, N. Chaluvarayaswamy on Wednesday said that no more water can be released to Tamil Nadu till Supreme Court's verdict on September 21 as they (Karnataka) are already having problems with drinking water and there was already no water for the crops.

"No more water can be released as there is no water in the dam...We have problems with drinking water at present and there was no water for crops earlier as well...Drinking water will also be affected in the coming days," said Chaluvarayaswamy.

"We will report the situation to the authorities and I will talk to the CM, Deputy CM, and Irrigation Minister today," added Chaluvarayaswamy.

He further expressed hope that the state would get a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court and said that water cannot be released till the verdict is given.

"It seems that the Supreme Court verdict will be good but since it is postponed now, water cannot be given till then," said the agriculture minister.