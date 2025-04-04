K’taka moving fast on Mekedatu, Tamil Nadu slack; act immediately to challenge DPR: PMK Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s meeting with Union Jal Sakthi Minister CR Patil demanding approval for the Mekedatu dam project, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to revoke permission given for the draft Detailed Project Report (DPR).

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Tamil Nadu government is remaining indifferent while the Karnataka government is making serious efforts to construct the dam. "The move cannot be taken lightly as the Karnataka CM informed the State Assembly that preliminary works are completed and construction would start as soon as the central government approves the project," the statement added.

He warned that the capacity of Karnataka’s dams across the Cauvery will increase to 184 TMC if the Mekedatu is constructed. "This is double the storage capacity of the Mettur dam. If Karnataka stores double the amount, Tamil Nadu will not get water and Cauvery Delta will turn a desert. Even though the Supreme Court and Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) ruled that the Mekedatu dam should not be constructed without the consent of Tamil Nadu, the central government permitted Karnataka to prepare a draft DPR," he added.

He alleged that Hemavathi, Harangi, Kabini and Swarnanathi dams were constructed due to the apathy of the Tamil Nadu government. "The only way to prevent Karnataka from constructing the dam is to nullify the draft DPR. The Tamil Nadu government should demand that the central government revoke the approval given for the DPR," he urged.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condoled the death of a student in Salem, who reportedly committed suicide fearing the NEET exam.

"The student had written the exam already, but could not clear it. She joined a private coaching center. Due to fear of failure, she committed suicide by consuming poison," he said.