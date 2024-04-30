Krishnagiri private hospital receives hoax bomb threat

COIMBATORE: Tense moments prevailed after a private children’s hospital received a hoax bomb threat email in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. Around 11.30 am, the Mithra Leela Children Hospital’s official mail ID received an email threatening that several bombs placed around the hospital premises will explode in a while.

Shocked, hospital staff immediately shifted a child, who was undergoing treatment as in-patient and three other outpatient children to another hospital along with their parents.

Also, the doctors and staff vacated the premises. Hosur police along with sleuths of the bomb detection squad arrived with a sniffer dog and thoroughly searched the five storey building for more than an hour. As it was found to be a hoax email, the doctors and other staff resumed their duty and normalcy was restored.