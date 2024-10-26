Krishnagiri: ‘Mount foam’ cleared on Nadimangalam road

COIMBATORE: A day after froths from Kelavarapalli dam in Krishnagiri blanketed the Hosur-Nandimangalam road, traffic was restored on the stretch on Friday as firefighters cleared the frothing.

Discharge of effluents into the Thenpennai River led to frothing in the running water. Mounds of froth measuring over three feet in height blanketed the road stretch obstructing vehicle movement to over ten villages.

Therefore, the people from villages including Nandimangalam, Thattanapalli, Chithanapalli, and Devichettipalli were forced to take a detour of over 15 kilometres to reach their destinations.

“Firefighters cleared the frothing to a large extent and traffic has resumed on the stretch from Thursday night. Also, frothing has reduced because of a drop in water flow in the dam,” said a senior revenue department official in Hosur Taluk.

The official further said that they are helpless over this perennial problem because effluents are discharged from industries in the neighbouring state. “A permanent solution could be found only if the issue is addressed jointly by the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments,” he said.