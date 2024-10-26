Begin typing your search...

    Krishnagiri: ‘Mount foam’ cleared on Nadimangalam road

    Discharge of effluents into the Thenpennai River led to frothing in the running water. Mounds of froth measuring over three feet in height blanketed the road stretch obstructing vehicle movement to over ten villages.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2024 7:24 AM IST
    Krishnagiri: ‘Mount foam’ cleared on Nadimangalam road
    X

    A school bus plying on the foam-cleared road

    COIMBATORE: A day after froths from Kelavarapalli dam in Krishnagiri blanketed the Hosur-Nandimangalam road, traffic was restored on the stretch on Friday as firefighters cleared the frothing.

    Discharge of effluents into the Thenpennai River led to frothing in the running water. Mounds of froth measuring over three feet in height blanketed the road stretch obstructing vehicle movement to over ten villages.

    Therefore, the people from villages including Nandimangalam, Thattanapalli, Chithanapalli, and Devichettipalli were forced to take a detour of over 15 kilometres to reach their destinations.

    Also Read:Toxic foam forms on water released from Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur; affects farmlands, disrupts traffic

    “Firefighters cleared the frothing to a large extent and traffic has resumed on the stretch from Thursday night. Also, frothing has reduced because of a drop in water flow in the dam,” said a senior revenue department official in Hosur Taluk.

    The official further said that they are helpless over this perennial problem because effluents are discharged from industries in the neighbouring state. “A permanent solution could be found only if the issue is addressed jointly by the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments,” he said.

    Kelavarapalli DamKrishnagiriHosur
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick