Krishnagiri caste killing: CPM welcomes triple life sentence order

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday welcomed the judgment of the Krishnagiri Principal District Sessions Court awarding three life sentences and an additional 10-year imprisonment to the accused in the Subash caste killing case, calling it a significant step against caste-based violence in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said Anusuya, a woman from a Scheduled Caste community in Kollapuram village in Ariyalur district, and Subash, aged 28, from Arunapathi village near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, who belonged to a Backward Class community, had married against opposition on March 27, 2023.

On April 14, 2023, responding to a call from Subash's grandmother, Kannammal, the couple visited her house. In the early hours of April 15, Subash's father, Dhandapani, allegedly attacked and killed both Subash and Kannammal with a sickle.

Anusuya survived with grievous injuries and later recovered following treatment at Salem Medical College Hospital.

The case was registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Uthangarai police station and was tried in the Krishnagiri Principal District Sessions Court.

After nearly two and a half years of hearings, Judge VR Latha delivered the verdict on November 14, 2025, awarding the accused three life terms and 10 years' imprisonment. The court also ordered compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to Anusuya.

Welcoming the judgment, Shanmugam said caste-related murders continued to occur in the State, and this verdict sent a strong message to casteist forces. The party appreciated the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, which supported the legal battle, and the CPM district units in Krishnagiri and Salem for assisting the survivor.

He also commended special public prosecutor Ramesh, lawyers who supported the case, and High Court advocate KC Karl Marx for legal guidance. Shanmugam praised Anusuya for her resilience and urged the state government to provide her with a government job as rehabilitation.