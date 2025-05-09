Krishnagiri boy without arms scores high in class 12 exams

COIMBATORE: Defying all odds, Kirti Varma (18), who lost both arms in an electric shock during childhood, had come out with flying colours, scoring 471/600 in the Class 12 exams.

Hailing from Krishnagiri district, the boy achieved the feat by studying in the Government Higher Secondary School. He made a mark in the SSLC exam too, when he scored a commendable 437/500.

He wrote the class 12 examination with the help of a scribe. “I aspire to study BE Robotics,” he said, while appealing in teary eyes to Chief Minister MK Stalin to help him in surgery to get back his limbs. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who got to know of his plight, had tweeted on ‘X’ as, “I have asked Health Minister Ma Subramanian to arrange for your medical treatment.”

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, accompanied by a doctor’s team and teachers, visited Varma at his house and appreciated him for his feat.

“On the directions of the Chief Minister, all required help will be provided for the boy to pursue higher studies. Also, arrangements will be made for his organ transplant,” he said. The collector also gave a lap top to Varma.