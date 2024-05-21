Koyambedu-Tiruvannamalai: Bus schedule revised to Fridays, Saturdays, full moon days

CHENNAI: After announcing the operation of 85 buses to Tiruvannamalai from Koyambedu daily, the State Transport Department has announced a limited bus service from May 24 on Fridays and Saturdays and during full moon day every month when the people visit the temple town.

An official release said that the TNSTC (Villupuram) would operate buses on a trial basis from Koyambedu via Arcot and Arani to Tiruvannamalai, in addition to the buses operated via Kancheepuram and Vandavasi.

Already buses were operated from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai. However, commuters to Tiruvannamalai, who predominantly work at Koyambedu market and adjoining areas, sought operation from Koyambedu terminus, it said.

Earlier, the department had said that from May 23, in addition to the 90 buses operated from Kilambakkam terminus via Tindivanam, 44 buses would be operated from Koyambedu terminus via Arcot, and Arani. As many as 30 additional buses would have been operated from Koyambedu via Kancheepuram and Vandavasi daily apart from the 11 buses plying on the route. This meant that 85 buses would have been operated daily from Koyambedu terminus to Tiruvannamalai.