Kovai ragging: Cops clueless on accused

COIMBATORE: Nearly two weeks after the incident, the Coimbatore city police are groping in dark on the whereabouts of a student involved in ragging a junior by tonsuring and stripping him naked in the hostel of a private college.

The main accused in the case, Venkadesh (20) is the son of an SSI in Salem. “The boy didn’t visit his home so far and remains in hiding. An intense search is on to nab him,” said a cop privy to investigation.

Police have already arrested seven students for ragging their junior in the college hostel by tonsuring, stripping him naked and thrashing with a belt, while demanding money to buy liquor.

They also video graphed the entire episode of their abuse on their cell phone and threatened to share it on social media. The college management has temporarily suspended the students involved in the act of ragging. A few days ago, the seven students, who were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison were granted conditional bail.