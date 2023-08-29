Kovai Corp to use drones for GIS mapping of buildings to assess tax deviation

CHENNAI: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be using GIS mapping with the help of drones after the officials found out several violations in the construction of buildings.

Any construction in CCMC requires approval from the authorities as in any other corporations and it was found by the corporation that after the plans were approved by the various zonal authorities, violations were happening.

The CCMC commissioner, M. Prathap ordered officials to carry out surveys and during a survey in Ward no 68, it was found that around 70 buildings had more than 60 per cent violations and around 100 buildings had more than 20 per cent violations.

With the drone survey, the officials found that of the violations, some were additional constructions without any approvals while in other cases it was residential properties being used as commercial properties without paying the necessary fees.

Officials have served notices to the violators and have informed that permission would only be granted after they pay the necessary taxes.

CCMC is planning to conduct surveys in another 20 wards in the corporation to assess the violations and drone technology will be used for this also.

The dimensions of the buildings and blueprints will be checked on whether there are additional constructions and whether the approved heights of the buildings are violated and take necessary actions.

The CCMC is expecting that if proper assessments are done and tax amounts revised, the revenue of the corporation would jump manifold from the present situation and hence a systematic effort is being put up for the same.