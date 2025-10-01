Kotagiri shops fined for using banned plastics

COIMBATORE: A team of staff from the environment wing of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Tuesday raided shops and seized banned plastic covers in Kotagiri.

The staff searched around 20 shops in the market areas and slapped fines on shopkeepers for using plastic covers. One of the shopkeepers who was fined Rs 5000 last week for using a plastic cover was imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 again for the violation.

As authorities fined a total of Rs 12,000 on various shops for violations, the irate shopkeepers broke into a quarrel.

They contended that ‘varkey’, a popular snack, needs to be preserved in covers to maintain its freshness.

They questioned why no action is taken against corporate firms selling packaged food items like oil, biscuits, and chocolates. The officials, however, insisted that the shopkeepers avoid using banned plastics and left the spot.