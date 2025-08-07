Kollidam check dam shaky within one year, Rs 7 cr in drain: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday criticised the ruling DMK government for failing to address the damage to a check dam built across the Kollidam river near Alagiripuram in Tiruchy district.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the check dam, constructed last year at a cost of around Rs 7 crore, has suffered structural issues, leading to the wastage of water stored for irrigation. He referred to the local farmers' protest, venturing into the river to highlight the issue. The farmers are frustrated as rainwater flows into the sea instead of supporting agriculture, he added.

The BJP leader accused the government of negligence and alleged that the substandard construction has led to the weakening of the dam, impacting the livelihood of farmers in the region.

Meanwhile, Nagenthran raised concerns about paddy bundles getting soaked due to poor maintenance of government storage facilities, even as crops wither because of inadequate irrigation canals. "The government is ignoring the repeated appeals of the State farmers. I urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately address the demands of Alagiripuram farmers and expedite the repair and construction of check dams across the state," he said. He further called for urgent measures to prevent losses to farmers and ensure proper water management.