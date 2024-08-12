Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TN doctors demand additional security and duty rooms for trainees and nurses

CHENNAI: After the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association called for a nationwide protest over the rape and murder of the PG trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata, the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors' Association will be meeting the health secretary and Director of Medical Education on ensuring the safety and basic amenities at the medical college hospitals for the residents.

The doctors across the State are demanding additional safety measures and deployment of more security personnel in the medical college hospitals.

In order to reduce the incidence of workplace harrassment in the medical college hospitals, the doctors associations also demand setting up of Vishakha committee in all the government medical college hospitals.

"The incident has shocked the entire fraternity of doctors and it is high time that the safety measures such as a provision of duty rooms and additional security in the hospital should be ensured. A lot of nurses and nursing trainees also require a separate duty room. Setting up a Vishakha committee in all the medical college hospitals would also address the issues of harrasment," said Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctors' Association for Social Equality.

Expressing shock at the incident, Dr V Vignesh Rajendran, President of the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors' Association said that the incident is horrifying and express concern over the lack of duty rooms in most hospitals.

"It's disheartening to know that most departments in Tamil Nadu Government Colleges, do not have a proper duty room or even a basic restroom for residents and interns. These doctors are forced to sleep on the floor, on tables and in tiny closets," he said.

While the association will meet the Health Secretary and DME to take strict measures to ensure proper duty rooms for residents, 24 hour security around ward premises and CCTV at strategic locations. We cannot change the animalistic attitude of some deranged humans but we can atleast be vigilant and take steps to avoid such incidents in future," he added.