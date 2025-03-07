Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: CB-CID sleuths grill estate manager

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID investigating the Kodanad murder cum heist case on Thursday quizzed Kodanad Estate manager Natarajan in Coimbatore.

He was summoned to the CB-CID office in Gandhipuram and his statements were video recorded. A few days ago, inquiries were held with Special Sub Inspector Mahesh Kumar, attached to Coimbatore rural police, as he was part of the team that initially investigated the Kodanad case. Three others, including an ambulance driver who took the body of a computer operator who ended his life by suicide to the hospital, were also questioned.

More than 200 persons have been quizzed so far in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case, related to the murder and dacoity committed on the night of April 23, 2017.