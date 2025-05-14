Kodanad heist-cum-murder case accused will be punished soon, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has stated that similar to Pollachi sexual assault case, Kodanad heist-cum-murder case willl be soon see a verdict, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Six years after the Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case came to light, the Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced all nine convicts to life imprisonment until death.

Following this, CM Stalin said, "I had earlier mentioned that severe punishment would be given to the accused in the Pollachi rape case. Similarly, the accused in the Kodanad case will be punished soon."

On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.