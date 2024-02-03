Kodanad case: Forensic, CB-CID officials collect call records from BSNL

TIRUCHY: Officials from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) along with the CB-CID team came to BSNL office in Tiruchy on Friday and collected evidence on phone conversation of the accused in connection with the Kodanad murder case.

Sources said, in a case related to heist cum murder case at Kodanad estate on April 23, 2017, the CB-CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) registered a case against as many as 11 persons including C Kanagaraj, the former driver of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, but Kanagaraj died in an accident suspiciously.

A team of 36 officials from CB-CID who have been conducting investigation into the case, collected phone conversation tapes from the Kodanad area for investigation. Since Kadanad is a hilly area, only BSNL mobile accessibility was available and so the team had earlier collected the call records of as many as 30 persons and recorded them in 10 digital tapes from Tiruchy BSNL office.

Subsequently, the SIT took the tapes to National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat for further verification. Later, SP Madhavan made a discussion with the officials of the forensic sciences university.

However, the forensic experts suggested visiting the BSNL office in Tiruchy for collecting a few more pieces of evidence.

Accordingly, on Friday a team of 10 officials and the CB-CID sleuths came to the Tiruchy BSNL office at around 12 noon and secured further evidence from the main server. They took the conversations of the suspected persons and took the audio tapes along with them.