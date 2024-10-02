Kodaikanal man with 2 LED bulbs at home gets EB bill of Rs 1 lakh

CHENNAI: Chandrasekar, a resident of Pazhamputhoor village in Kodaikanal, was shocked when he received an electricity bill of Rs 1,00,580 on using two LED bulbs in his house.

His usual power consumption in a billing cycle is less than 100 units. As it falls under the free electricity slab announced by the Tamil Nadu government, he does not get any bill.

In this case, he received a text message from the Electricity Board, stating that 9,200 units have been consumed this billing cycle, and amount payable is Rs 1,00,580, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Chandrasekar was shocked to see this bill and immediately met the assistant electrical engineer to clarify.

It was later found that due to a typo while entering the bill, additional zeros were added and the amount went that high.