Kodaikanal International School turns 125, marks 50 years of IB education

Founded in 1901 for the children of missionaries, the school gradually widened its intake. The adoption of the IB in 1975 marked a shift in structure, bringing in a broader mix of Indian and overseas students and placing the school within an international system.

Practices such as community engagement and work-based learning existed even before the programme was formally introduced. The school currently has fewer than 500 students.

Vice-Principal Cindy Beals said, “An early work-study and community engagement model at the school later fed into what became the IB's Creativity, Activity and Service (CAS) component. The idea was learning beyond the classroom and connecting education with real-world responsibility,” she said.