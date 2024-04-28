Kodaikanal fire rages for 4th day; under control, say TN Forest officials

MADURAI: The wildfire that has been raging in parts of the upper hills of Kodaikanal since Friday continued to burn in some interior pockets of the reserve forest and patta lands. Officials claimed the fire was largely under control except for some areas.

While fire breaking out in forest and wooded areas is not unusual during the summer season, this time it spread widely and was burning uncontrollably.

According to Forest Department sources, teams comprising officials from the department, Anti-Fire Watchers, and also Village Forest Committee members, together numbering more than 150, were deployed to the spots to extinguish the fire that has been raging in parts of Poomparai, Mannavanur, Perumpallam and Kookal.

Besides them, Fire and Rescue services personnel from Kodaikanal, Dindigul and Palani were also pressed into service, officials said.

After bringing the situation under control, the power supply has been restored by about 90 per cent at the localities in Mannavanur, Kavunji, Poondi and Kilavarai, they said.

Officials said the fire could have happened because of human activities like callously throwing cigarette buds or cooking near forest areas without being careful enough. It could also be due to the heat emanating from speeding vehicles or sparks from electricity poles, which could have spread through grasses, bushes, and dry leaves, Forest officials said.