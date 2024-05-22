Kodai Vizha's boat race postponed to May 25

MADURAI: The boat race, one of the main events held as part of the ‘Kodai Vizha’ was postponed to May 25 due to the rains.



The boat race was scheduled on Tuesday at Bryant Park at the hill station of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. The ten-day summer festival (Kodai Vizha) features folk dances, music, cultural shows, a boat race, and a dog show, District Tourism Officer H Govindaraj said on Tuesday.

The Kodai Vizha has a larger audience and a great response from the public and tourists, sources said. The ‘Dog Show’, organised by the Animal Husbandry Department as part of this festival, is scheduled on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as part of the festival, a group of artistes from Dindigul and neighbouring districts displayed their skills in colourful outfits keeping the spectators entertained. Moreover, debate shows were also organised as part of the programme. Much to the likes of tourists, the weather is mostly pleasant during this event.