Kodai Vizha: Flower models, a big draw among visitors to summer fest at Yercaud

COIMBATORE: Tourists had a visual treat at the 47th annual ‘Kodai Vizha’ that kicked off in Yercaud Hills on Wednesday.

Spectacular floral models made of over two lakh flowers left the visitors to Anna Park spellbound. A huge floral windmill drove home the message on the significance of renewable energy. Other floral decorations on the theme of sea creatures like coral reef, crab, octopus, starfish and seahorse enthralled the visitors.

To promote the habit of planting trees among children, floral cartoon characters like Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Tom and Jerry floral arrangements were made to plant saplings and water them. More than 30,000 potted flowers served a visual treat to tourists. Varieties of coffee seeds grown in Yercaud were kept on display for the visitors to taste and purchase them as well.

For the visitors, there is a line- up of shows like rare photo expos, including paintings, cultural and musical events, pet shows and boating competitions. On all days of the fest, entertaining movies will be screened. For the convenience of visitors, the tourists while entering at the check post are given pamphlets with QR code with information on tourist destinations, parking areas, contact information of police station, hospital and the daily listing of events.

The five-day flower show was declared open by Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary Apoorva in the presence of Horticulture and Plantation Crops Director P Kumaravel Pandian and Salem Collector R Brindha Devi.