Kodai hill garlic price hits new high

MADURAI: The price of Kodaikanal hill garlic, which is known as ‘malai poondu,’ has been rising dramatically due to a surge in demand and declining yield.

K Vivek, garlic cultivator in Mannavanur, said prices of the product have hit a new high ranging from Rs 200 to the maximum of Rs 550 a kilogram at the wholesale market against its average market prices of Rs 80 to Rs 350.

Normally the average garlic yield from less than an acre of land is one tonne, but at present, there has been a decline falling below 300 kgs.

Unfamiliar weather conditions have affected garlic cultivation. Normally it requires misty weather and periodic rainfall. On the other hand, the price of garlic fell to an abysmally low level as a kilogram fetched just Rs 8 three years ago.

Since people are increasingly becoming health conscious, consumption demand for ‘malai poondu’ has also increased. Kodaikanal’s famed hill garlic has been an important cash crop among farmers for several years now.

“This 120-day spice crop is being cultivated at high altitude hilly areas of Mannavanur, Kavunji, Kookal, Vilpatti, Poondi, Melmalai and Poomparai,” he said.

Kodaikanal Deputy Director of Horticulture, B Gayathri, when contacted, said the average garlic cultivation area is 960 hectares, but the declining stock and growing demand jacked up the prices.