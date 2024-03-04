KMK declares support to BJP

COIMBATORE: The Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam (KMK) has declared its support to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The nation has achieved tremendous growth in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. World countries are in awe at the growth of India. The government in Tamil Nadu can run only through revenue from tasmac shops, but there is no liquor sale in Gujarat,” said the party’s president ‘Best’ S Ramasamy to the media.

Claiming that KMK does not contest in the Lok Sabha polls, he said BJP will win 12 seats in Tamil Nadu. “The DMK and AIADMK which were ruling the state for long had done nothing for its welfare,” he said.