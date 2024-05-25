Kishore bowls Thiruvarur to victory

CHENNAI: Sashwath Vijay’s 112 paved the way for Kancheepuram to record a 41-run win over Thanjavur in the first round of the Group C of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament.

Batting first, Kancheepuram scored 207 for six in 45 overs with Vijay scoring 112 (143b, 13x4, 1x6). Shivesh chipped in with a useful 48. In reply, Thanjavur was bowled out for 166 with Jayesh Yogeshwaran’s 84 going in vain.

Meanwhile, right-arm medium pacer K Kishore’s five for 18 helped Thiruvarur beat Nilgiris by 86 runs.

Brief scores: Venue: Coimbatore (Group A): The Match between Coimbatore & Ariyalur was abandoned, due to wet pitch conditions and 2 points each (No result).

The Match between Tiruchirappalli and Thiruvallur was abandoned, due to wet pitch conditions and wet outfield and 2 points each (No result).

Venue: Thiruvarur (Group C): Kancheepuram 207/6 in 45 overs (Sashwath Vijay 112, Shivesh 48, Siddharth 3/29) bt Thanjavur 166 in 36.4 overs (Jayesh Yogeshwaran 84). Note: Match Reduced to 45 overs per side due to rain; Thiruvarur 164 in 49.1 overs (G Vigneshwaran 40, S Avinash 4/33) bt Nilgiris 78 in 30.2 overs (K Kishore 5/18)

Venue: Pudukottai (Group D): Virudhunagar 246/9 in 50 (PS Giridharan 44, MD Gowtham Ganesh 31, M Marudhupandi 30*, S Ezhilarasan 3/35) lost to Pudukkottai 161/3 in 34.3 overs (H Abhishek Yadhav 78*, S Arunachalam 56). Note: Pudukkottai won by 22 runs in VJD Method; Nagapattinam 84 in 28 overs (BG Devarjun 35, C Kuhan 4/35, K Rishikeshwaran 6/16) lost to Mayiladuthurai 86/8 in 28.4 overs (BG Devarjun 4/18)

Venue: Madurai (Group E): Dindigul 144 in 38.1 overs (V Karthikai Kumaran 62, A Pugazh 3/20) lost to Tiruvannamalai 145/7 in 38.3 overs (J Jaisimha 89*)

Note: Match reduced to 40 overs per side (due to rain). Revised target for Tiruvannamalai 145 runs in 40 overs (VJD Method). Result: Tiruvannamalai won by 3 wickets by VJD Method; Madurai 130 in 39 overs (A Pranav 63, E Kaveesh 3/20) lost to Namakkal 134/2 in 29.2 overs (E Kaveesh 71*, MG Nithilan 42)

Venue: Salem (Group G): Salem 203 in 49.4 overs (BK Samrith 47, V Karthigeyan 38, S Rithish Kannan 51, NE Nikesh 6/44) bt Vellore 143 in 42.2 overs (NE Nikesh 40, B Yuvan raj 4/37, R Laxman Rahul 3/22); Tirupattur 159 in 47.5 overs lost to Thoothukudi 160/2 in 19.5 overs (S Sutharson 89, M Vairam Sarathkumar 34)

Venue: Villupuram (Group H): Kallakurichi 155 in 37 overs (S Hema Anand 4/34) bt Villupuram 137 in 37 overs (S Soumodeep Aravind Manna 48, N Deva 4/25); Tenkasi 53 in 31.4 overs (B Sandeep 4/11, Sachin Anand 4/17) lost to Chengalpattu 54/2 in 8.2 overs