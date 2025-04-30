KingMakers IAS Academy felicitates its achievers

CHENNAI: The KingMakers IAS Academy conducted a felicitation ceremony recently at Vani Mahal to honour the achievers of the 2024 Indian Civil Services Examination.

The results for this year’s exam were officially released on April 22, and 138 students from KingMakers IAS Academy have successfully cleared the exam.

All India Rank holders, S Saranya (125), Harikrishnan K (784), Thanigai Arasan T (259), S Sai Kiran (298), Kavin Mozhi MV (546), Arun Prakash M (639), Karan Ayyappa (691), and Kiran P (862) were felicitated. Also, Keerthika, who secured the 21st rank in the TNPSC Group 1 examination, was also felicitated. Each candidate was celebrated for their achievement and presented with commemorative mementos.

Retired officers like Jawahar IAS, former Chief Secretary Vivek Harinarayan IAS, former secretary Tamil Vendhan IRS, former additional commissioner of Central Excise Captain Sivasailam IAS, former chief secretary G Balachandran IAS, and Archana Ramasundaram IPS, and also Arun from the Indian Postal Service (IPoS), Nandakumar IRS, P Vijayakumar IPS, M Rajkumar IFS participated as special guests and offered insightful advice about the responsibilities and opportunities that come with a career in the civil services.

In his speech, SathyaSri Bhoominathan, MD of the academy, said: “The next batch of training courses will be held in May, June, and July. Admissions are currently open. Graduates and current college students who aspire to join the civil services are encouraged to join.”