Kin suspect foul play in first-year student's death in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old girl ended her life by jumping off the fourth floor of a private institute in Coimbatore on Tuesday late evening after she was questioned by authorities over the missing cash of another student.

The victim, G Anupriya of Tiruvannamalai, was a first-year paramedical course student at a college in Nava India. She was questioned by authorities on Tuesday after Rs 1,500 belonging to another girl student in the hostel went missing.

Meanwhile, the victim's family complained to Coimbatore city police commissioner A Saravana Sundar, alleging foul play in her death.

They also refused to receive the body after a post-mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), demanding justice. Following the talks, they received the body in the evening. The Peelamedu police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.