Kin of Phyan cyclone victims seek meeting with PM Modi

MADURAI: Aggrieved families of eight fishermen, whose lives were claimed by Cyclone Phyan on November 10 in 2009, have sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to arrive for the opening ceremony of the new Pamban rail bridge in Ramanathapuram district on April 6. They want to represent their demands for victim compensation.

Even several years after the disaster, the families of the victims are left in limbo as they have not received adequate compensation.

Despite having their death certificates, legal heir certificates and an official representation to the government, the victims’ families are yet to receive compensation, Justin Antony, president of International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), who has been involved in supporting these families, said on Sunday.

The families got death certificates, legal heir certificates and reports from the government authorities in 2024 after the plight was mentioned repeatedly during fishermen grievances redressal meetings conducted by the District Administration.

Moreover, a memorandum to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha R Radhakrishnan, former Minister T Mano Thangaraj, Fisheries Commissioner several times and met the Chief Secretary at his office in Chennai on August 28, 2024 and submitted a petition in this regard.

“It’s pertinent to mention that a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and a permanent government job to members of the victim’s families was provided by the then government after Cyclone Ockhi that struck Kanniyakumari in 2017. But the victims of the Phyan cyclone have not been considered at all,” he said.

Official sources said initially, those eight fishermen were considered missing in the cyclone Phyan, and compensation of Rs 2 lakh each was given.

In the previous grievances redressal meeting on March 28, it was decided to forward a special proposal to the state government, considering their demands.