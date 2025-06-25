Kin cry murder after man killed in Thoothukudi mishap

MADURAI: A man was killed in an accident near Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district while he was riding a bike. The fatal mishap occurred at Chandragiri village on Tuesday when a speeding tipper lorry rammed his bike.

The victim, identified as Muthu Balakrishnan of Kollamparumbu and husband of the ex-panchayat president, succumbed to injuries on the spot. He was also an AIADMK functionary.

Shocked by the death, the victim’s kin alleged that it was not an accident but murder. The aggrieved then thronged Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital and refused to accept the body.

It is said that there was a longstanding enmity between the victim, who is a realtor, and Karunakaran, a DMK functionary and husband of the current president of Kollamparumbu panchayat.

Angered by the death, the relatives demanded the immediate arrest of Karunakaran. Ottapidaram police filed a case and arrested the lorry driver, Soundararajan. Further investigation is under way.