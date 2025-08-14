Kin condemn hefty fine levied on fishers held by Sri Lanka

MADURAI: The happiness of eight Rameswaram fishers being released was short-lived by the hefty fines imposed on them by Sri Lanka's Mannar court.

Each fisherman was ordered to pay Rs 1.75 lakh, and if they default on the payment, they will face imprisonment for six months.

President of the Traditional Indian Fishermen VP Sesuraja condemned the order and noted that the fishers come from poor background and they would not be able to afford the amount. He said compared to previous fines levied by Sri Lanka, this was the heftiest. Sesuraja urged the union and state governments to intervene to reduce the fine slapped on the fishermen.

The eight fishermen were arrested on June 29 by the Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing on the territorial waters. Sesuraja also called for the release of other arrested fishers and the seized boats. The members of the All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association in Rameswaram would stage a hunger strike on Friday.