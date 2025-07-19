Kidney racket: Health dept officials inspect private hospital in Erode

COIMBATORE: The officials of the health department in Erode on Friday inspected a private hospital to inquire into allegations of a kidney racket.

A team led by Erode Joint Director of Medical Services Dr Santhakumari visited a private hospital and gathered details of kidney donors and transplantations performed in the hospital over the last six months.

The inspection comes in the wake of allegations that the kidney of two women in Pallipalayam in Namakkal was extracted for payment.

A case has been registered against a tout identified as Anandan at the Pallipalayam police station.

Officials said he allegedly persuaded poor women to sell their kidneys.

Though officials visited his rental house in Namakkal on Thursday for an inquiry, Anandan went into hiding, and a search is on to nab him.