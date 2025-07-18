Kidney racket: Health dept launches probe in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Health Department have commenced an inquiry into allegations of a thriving kidney racket in Namakkal.

Acting on information that touts were persuading poor daily wagers to sell their kidney for ransom, a four-member team led by District Joint Director (Health Service) Rajmohan visited the house of a suspect in Annai Satya Nagar for inquiry on Thursday.

However, the rental house of the tout identified as Anandan remained locked. A native of Tirupur, he moved to Namakkal six months ago.

“He had gone into hiding. Our inquiries with neighbours revealed that some persons visited his house with proof of their identity, like an Aadhar card and ration card. But the exact reason for their visit will be known only after further inquiries,” said Rajmohan to the media.

He further said, based on information that Anandan had acted as a tout in the kidney racket, a complaint has been made out by Pallipalayam Government Hospital Medical Officer Veeramani to Pallipalayam police. “Only after his arrest would there be a clear picture of the kidney racket,” he said.

However, it has emerged that the tout had persuaded some women to sell their kidneys and offered to pay up to Rs ten lakhs. It was also alleged that two women were taken to Karnataka and operated on for their kidneys in return for a huge amount.

The issue of the kidney racket, which thrived in Namakkal several years ago, has come to spot spotlight again, by targeting poor women.