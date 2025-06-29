Kidnap case: MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy moves Madras High Court for bail, ADGP HM Jayaram summoned

CHENNAI: MLA 'Poovai' Jaganmoorthy has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail after CB-CID launched a search for him in connection with a kidnapping case. The CB-CID formed special teams to trace the Puratchi Bharatham leader, led by CB-CID Deputy Superintendent Velmurugan along with three other teams on Friday.

This comes after the High Court declined an earlier bail plea and directed Jaganmoorthy to appear for questioning, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The case pertains to a woman from Theni who had married a man from Tiruvallur against her family's wishes. The family while on search for the couple in Tiruvallur, reached the man's house. In the absence of the couple, they kidnapped the man's 16-year-old brother. However, he was later let off. Officials suspect the MLA's involvement in aiding the kidnap.

In a further development in the case, additional DGP HM Jayaram has been summoned by the CB-CID officials.