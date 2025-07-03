Key witness in Sivaganga custodial death case seeks protection, writes to Tamil Nadu DGP

CHENNAI: Saktheeswaran, a temple worker and key witness in Sivaganga custodial death case has written to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) seeking immediate protection, citing threats to his life.

According to Thanthi TV report, Saktheeswaran had recorded a video that shows police officers assaulting Ajithkumar—footage that has now become evidence in the case.

In his letter to the DGP, Saktheeswaran stated that he has already received threats from police personnel linked to local rowdies.