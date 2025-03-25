Key accused in cop’s murder in Madurai nabbed after police open fire

MADURAI: M Moovendran, who was wanted in a case of constable’s murder in Madurai, was nabbed on Monday after a cop opened fire on him in self-defence when he launched an attack on the police.

It occurred in the area where the murder was committed, while Moovendran was demonstrating what exactly happened.

Earlier, the police, who traced his whereabouts after trawling through hours of CCTV footage, and cell phone records arrested Moovendran, a resident of Avaniyapuram, and took him to the crime scene, where he stabbed Sub Inspector Mari Kannan on his left arm with a concealed knife.

Subsequently, the Sub Inspector opened fire on Moovendran in self-defence. Moovendran was hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his right knee. The injured cop was also admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Moreover, T Siva (25) of Housing Board Colony, Villapuram was also arrested in connection with the murder.

On March 18, a partially charred body was found near Pudukulam kanmai under the limits of Perungudi police in Madurai. On being alerted, the police inspected the spot and held inquiries. It was a male body and the face was burnt.

The body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem. Based on a complaint lodged by Avaniyapuram Village Administrative Officer Sivakumar, Perungudi police filed a case under Section 194 (3) of BNSS.

After investigating, the police identified the body as P Malaiarasan (36) of Alagapuri village, Virudhunagar district. He was a Grade-I constable of the 2013 batch and was deputed in Special Wing, Kalayarkoil, Sivagangai district, sources said. Superintendent of Police BK Arvind issued a warning over anyone indulging in such acts of stern action.