Kerala teen killed by falling tree in Ooty amid heavy rain

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy from Kerala was killed on Sunday when a tree fell on him during a family trip to Ooty’s pine forest area amid heavy rain in the Nilgiris district.

The Nilgiris has been witnessing intense southwest monsoon showers. The boy, Adidev, was visiting with his family when the tree suddenly collapsed atop him. He died on the spot, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Police and rescue personnel recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.