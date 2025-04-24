Kerala man held with Rs 35 lakh cash in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 43-year-old man was held with Rs 35 lakh in cash in Coimbatore on Wednesday night.

During a routine patrol, a police team from Kattoor station found a man standing suspiciously at the Gandhipuram bus stand.

Inquiries with him revealed that he was bound for Kerala and had a bag, which had bundles of cash stacked inside. Police identified him to be Sathyavan (43) from Thrissur in Kerala.

As he could not give a convincing reply on the source of money, the police handed him over to the income tax sleuths.

The IT sleuths are investigating to determine if the money came through any illegal means.