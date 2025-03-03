Kerala man ends life after gunning down his wife in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 52-year-old man gunned down his wife in Coimbatore over family issues and also shot himself to death upon reaching Kerala on Monday.

Police said Krishnakumar, a native of Palakkad and residing at Pattanam in Sulur, argued with his wife Sangeetha, 46, while suspecting her fidelity. The couple has two daughters.

Krishnakumar worked as a tourist guide, while his wife was a coordinator at a private school. “After their two children had gone to school, Krishnakumar broke into a quarrel with his wife in the morning. In a fit of rage, he gunned her down with his licensed pistol. He then left for his home in his native home town in Palakkad, where he too ended his life,” police said.

Krishnakumar and Sangeetha

The Kerala police retrieved his body and shared information with his counterparts in Coimbatore. A police team from Sulur station rushed to the spot and found the woman lying dead. Her body was sent for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Further inquiries are on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app