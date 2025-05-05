Begin typing your search...

    Kerala doctor dies of suffocation while trekking near Pollachi

    The incident happened as he was returning after an 8-kilometer trek through dense forest, when he began experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 May 2025 2:16 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A doctor from Kerala died of suffocation when he was on a trekking trip to the Topslip area near Pollachi.

    He died despite being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, according to Thanthi TV.

