Kerala doctor dies of suffocation while trekking near Pollachi
CHENNAI: A doctor from Kerala died of suffocation when he was on a trekking trip to the Topslip area near Pollachi.
The incident happened as he was returning after an 8-kilometer trek through dense forest, when he began experiencing severe breathing difficulties.
He died despite being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, according to Thanthi TV.
