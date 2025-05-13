Kenyan student dies after falling from building in Salem

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old Kenyan student died on Monday after accidentally falling from the first floor of his residence in Kannankurichi near Salem.

The deceased, identified as Kekonge Daniel, was a student at a private college in Ammapettai and had been staying in a rented house in Kannankurichi along with his friend Nabu Kiran Halan.

According to Daily Thanthi sources, Daniel had been unwell and was receiving treatment in Salem Government Hospital. On the day of the incident, he was reportedly talking on the phone from the first floor of the house when he suddenly lost balance and fell. He sustained serious injuries from the fall.

Neighbours rushed him to the Salem Government Hospital, but despite receiving intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

Kannankurichi police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Daniel was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fall, which is believed to have caused him to lose his balance.