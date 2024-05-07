Kejriwal embroiled in scams: Annamalai

DELHI: BJP state president K Annamalai launched a scathing attack on jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while campaigning in New Delhi late on Sunday. Annamalai was speaking at the Delhi Tamil Confluence organised by Tamil Nadu Prakosth of the BJP’s Delhi unit at Talkatora Stadium.

He also took an aim at Congress for alliance with the AAP. Kejriwal is running the government from Tihar jail, he said. “But within Delhi, there is a government of a person who should serve the common people but is continuously involved in scams. There was talk of never joining hands with such a person but, today, they are talking about forming a government with him,” Annamalai said.