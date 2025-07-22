Keezhadi report missing maps, drawings and dating clarity: Centre tells Lok Sabha

CHENNAI: Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said the Keezhadi excavation report by lead archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna is “missing details”, including maps, trench plans, stratigraphy details, and graffiti documentation, as flagged by unnamed experts.

This was listed in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 21 to a question by DMK MP Dr T Sumathy alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

Shekhawat said experts flagged omissions in the Keezhadi excavation report, including the village map not being redrawn and missing plates, drawings, trench plans, and contour maps. He also said stratigraphy details and images of graffiti were not included.

Further, he said that experts pointed out “unjustified dating of 8th century BCE to 5th century BCE." They noted that the other two periods should also be determined using scientific AMS dating and the materials found, based on stratigraphic evidence. The nomenclatures of the three periods also require change, as per their suggestions. They added that based on current knowledge, the earliest period can at best be placed sometime before 300 BCE.

They further said that for the available scientific dates, mentioning only the depth of the sample is not enough; the layers should also be clearly marked to ensure consistency in analysis.

The Keezhadi excavation in Tamil Nadu has been a point of contention between the Centre and the state, with some DMK leaders accusing the BJP-led government of pressuring archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna to "change" his findings. On June 10, Shekhawat said further studies were needed to validate the ASI’s findings on the ancient civilisation at Keezhadi (Keeladi) in Sivaganga district, drawing sharp reactions from DMK leaders.

‘Keezhadi report still under review; ASI did not ask for 'revised report'

The Minister said the Keezhadi excavation report under Amarnath Ramakrishna is still under review and has not been rejected. He also said that the experts' comments have been shared with the lead archaeologist and are yet to be finalised.

In a written reply to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, he clarified that the ASI has not sought any “revised report” on the Keezhadi site from the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology.

On the repeated transfer of lead archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna within nine months, Shekhawat said allocation of work is a routine administrative matter.

When asked if the Government would restore excavation autonomy, release the full report, or set up a joint panel with Tamil Nadu’s nominees, the Minister only said that excavations are governed by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and ASI is committed to releasing accurate findings after expert consultation.

To MP Maran’s query on funding support and details of the tenth phase of the Keezhadi excavation, which began on June 18, 2024, Shekhawat said, “Since 2018, Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology is conducting excavations at the site, for which ASI does not provide any funding support.”

The ASI provides permission for excavations as per the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 and Rules 1959 and ensures implementation of the Act. It also provides technical support, as and when requested by any agency, including the State Department of Archaeology, the Union minister further added.