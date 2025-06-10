Keezhadi: No delay in approving Tamil civilization study if backed by science, says Shekhawat

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday sought to allay concerns surrounding the delay in the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) final report on the Keezhadi excavation, asserting that the Centre harbours no reluctance in acknowledging the antiquity and cultural richness of the Tamil civilization.

Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Shekhawat said, “The Union Government has no hesitation in recognising the antiquity of the Tamil language and the profound heritage of Tamil civilization. However, it is imperative that conclusions be backed by thorough and rigorous scientific study. Once such substantiated findings are available, we will certainly give them due recognition and approval.”

Responding to mounting criticism from political opponents and civil society groups over the perceived delay in the ASI report, the Minister underscored the importance of adopting a comprehensive scientific approach before drawing definitive conclusions.

Marking the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, Shekhawat highlighted the Centre’s achievements, stating, “Over the last decade, India has witnessed transformational development across sectors. Prime Minister Modi’s governance is rooted in transparency, innovation, and inclusive growth. Under his leadership, 30 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and we are steadily moving towards a self-reliant India.”

Addressing questions on corruption and the concerns regarding the recent CAG report raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shekhawat dismissed the allegations, saying, “The CAG report is based on preliminary assumptions, not final findings. These observations go through several procedural stages. We must give the system time to evaluate and respond.”

He added, “There is no corruption in the BJP government as witnessed during the Congress regime.”

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, senior leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, VP Duraisamy and others were also present.