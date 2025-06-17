Keezhadi archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna transferred again amid delay in ASI report, move draws flak

CHENNAI: In a development that has sparked fresh controversy, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday transferred senior archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna—widely regarded as the architect of the Keezhadi excavations—from his current role in New Delhi to Greater Noida.

The move comes amid growing criticism over the alleged delay by the Central Government in releasing the official ASI report on the Keezhadi findings.

According to an official order issued by Pravin Kumar Tripathi, Director (Administration), ASI, Amarnath Ramakrishna, who was serving as Director of Antiquity and the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA), has been reassigned as Director of NMMA in Greater Noida.

In his place, H A Naik, Director of Epigraphy at the ASI headquarters, has been given additional charge of the Antiquity division.

This marks yet another relocation for Amarnath Ramakrishna, who has previously been transferred under similar circumstances following his pathbreaking work at Keezhadi.

The archaeologist, known for his scientific rigour and commitment to uncovering Tamil Nadu’s ancient urban heritage, had submitted the Keezhadi report years ago, but it has yet to be released by the Centre.

The Keezhadi excavation, first launched in 2015 near Sivaganga district, revealed the existence of a highly sophisticated, literate, and urbanised Tamil civilisation along the Vaigai riverbed, dating back to the Sangam era.

The findings have been hailed as revolutionary, challenging the dominant narrative that the Indus Valley and Gangetic plains were the sole cradles of ancient Indian civilisation.

The latest transfer has triggered outrage among political leaders and cultural voices in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting sharply to the transfer, Madurai MP and CPI(M) leader Su Venkatesan accused the Union Government of targeting the archaeologist for political reasons.

“Amarnath Ramakrishna, who worked tirelessly to bring the truth of ancient Tamil civilisation to light through Keezhadi, is being hunted for uncovering inconvenient facts. This transfer is not administrative—it is punitive. The people of Tamil Nadu will not remain silent. They will give a fitting democratic response to such deceit,” Venkatesan said in a strongly worded statement.