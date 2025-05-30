Keep caste, religion at bay like drugs, urges Vijay at student felicitation event

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Friday made a fervent appeal to students and parents to reject caste and religious divisions, likening their societal impact to that of narcotics.

“Just as we keep drugs at bay, similarly, caste and religion must be kept at bay,” he said, addressing students at the “Thalapathy Vijay Kalvi Virudhu Vazhangum Vizha” in Mamallapuram.

The actor-politician felicitated top performers in the recent Class X and XII board examinations, lauding their academic dedication.

However, he cautioned against equating academic excellence with a singular achievement.

“This world is far greater than NEET,” he said, urging students not to succumb to anxiety over competitive exams.

“Keep your mind strong, democratic, and resilient,” he urged.

Stressing the sanctity of democracy, Vijay advised families to fulfill their electoral responsibilities diligently.

“Your democratic duty is simple—identify and vote for honest, incorruptible individuals,” he said.

He warned against the rampant distribution of money during elections, asserting, “They will bring money in carts—it’s all looted from you. You know exactly what to do.”

In an emotional plea to parents, he urged them not to impose their aspirations on their children.

“Understand what your children are passionate about and guide them gently. They will succeed in what they love,” he said.

Denouncing attempts to sow divisions based on caste and religion, Vijay questioned, “Do farmers sow seeds based on caste? Does the sun shine or the rain fall by religion?”

He also condemned recent attempts to misrepresent social reformer “Periyar” E V Ramasamy in examinations.

Calling for a scientific and rational mindset, Vijay encouraged students to embrace the future with courage and clarity.

“The sky is vast and your wings are strong. Fly with conviction,” he concluded.

TVK leaders N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar, and Venkatraman were present at the event.

Vijay further announced that the next round of felicitation ceremonies would be held next week.