Keeladi open-air museum inaugurated, Chola museum planned at Tamil University

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the open-air museum at Keeladi, developed over 4.5 acres at a cost of Rs 24 crore, through video conferencing.
The museum houses two exhibition halls with a built-up area of 65,380 sq. ft., showcasing artefacts unearthed during excavations, including pottery, pot sherds and terracotta utensils. The steel-structured complex, designed with Mangaluru tiles and glass roofing, has two display halls located about 80 metres apart.
Structural remains uncovered during the second, fifth and sixth phases of excavation, such as brick walls, ring wells, terracotta pipelines and covered drainage systems dating back over 2,000 years, have been preserved and put on public display at the site. The facility has been provided with basic amenities, including drinking water, toilets and fire safety systems.
Alongside the Keeladi project, the Manora Memorial at Sarabendra Rajapattinam was developed at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, with the historic coastal monument enhanced with façade lighting.
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone, through video conferencing, for the Noyyal Museum at Karumandisellipalayam in Erode district and the Navai Museum at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district. In addition, an exclusive Chola Museum will be established at the Tamil University campus in Thanjavur at an estimated cost of Rs 56.14 crore.
Minister for Tamil Development and Information MP Saminathan, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam took part in the event.