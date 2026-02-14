Keeladi open-air museum inaugurated, Chola museum planned at Tamil University

The museum houses two exhibition halls with a built-up area of 65,380 sq. ft., showcasing artefacts unearthed during excavations, including pottery, pot sherds and terracotta utensils. The steel-structured complex, designed with Mangaluru tiles and glass roofing, has two display halls located about 80 metres apart.

Structural remains uncovered during the second, fifth and sixth phases of excavation, such as brick walls, ring wells, terracotta pipelines and covered drainage systems dating back over 2,000 years, have been preserved and put on public display at the site. The facility has been provided with basic amenities, including drinking water, toilets and fire safety systems.