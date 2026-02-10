Kaynes Electronics Circuits to break ground on Rs 5,000 crore facility in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Electronics manufacturer Kaynes Circuits will formally break ground on its integrated circuits facility in Thoothukudi on February 12, involving an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, its CEO Kumar Subramaniam told DT Next on the sidelines of the 15th edition of the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) meeting here on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration of the 15th edition of ELCINA, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that Tamil Nadu, already a major hub for electronics manufacturing, is now shifting focus towards building a strong electronics research and development (R&D) base to complement its manufacturing strengths.
He noted that Tamil Nadu has attracted several global electronics manufacturers, including Delta, Mitsubishi and Kaynes.
Highlighting the State’s export performance, the minister said Tamil Nadu currently accounts for 41% of India’s electronics exports, valued at USD 14.65 billion. While the Centre is yet to release the latest figures, India’s total electronics exports are expected to touch USD 45 billion this year. “Of this, Tamil Nadu is definitely expected to breach USD 18 billion, which is a very conservative estimate,” Rajaa said.