Kavin’s dad meets CM Stalin, places demands for stringent action against culprits, seeks protection

CHENNAI: C Chandrasekar, father of honour killing victim Kavin Selvaganesh, met Chief Minister MK Stalin along with VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan at the Secretariat on Monday.

“Chief Minister Stalin has assured us that he will consider our three demands and has also guaranteed the safety of my wife and younger son,” Chandrasekar told media persons after the meeting.

“The CM promised to look into our demands,” said Chandrasekar, noting that one of the demands was the immediate arrest of two individuals who were allegedly involved in Kavin’s murder.

The other demands pertain to the safety of his wife, Tamil Selvi, a government school teacher, and the provision of a government job for his younger son.

He added that both his wife and son live in constant fear while travelling to work, and requested that she be transferred to a school closer to their residence for her safety.