Kattai Komban, another ailing elephant under medical care in Coimbatore, Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: An ailing tusker in Sirumugai near Coimbatore and an injured elephant at Pandalur in the Nilgiris were treated and the forest department has been monitoring the elephants round the clock.

Villagers spotted a weak and ailing wild elephant in the Koothamandi area of the Sirumugai forest range on Tuesday. Based on the information, a forest team led by veterinarian A Sugumar rushed to the spot and noticed the elephant standing still, unable to walk.

It was administered with antibiotics, pain killers, deworming tablets and vitamin tonic hidden in fruits. A team has been camping around the area and monitoring the elephant for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

In another incident, a wild elephant named ‘Kattai Komban’ sustained an injury after one of its legs got trapped in a pit during its visit to labours' quarters in Kolapalli. The elephant used to raid farms in areas like Ayyankolly, Chembakolli and Kottapadi areas in Pandalur Taluk.

It also comes on the road blocking vehicles passing through Ayyankolli to Kolapalli and triggering panic among the villagers. During one of its recent visits to Kolapalli Tantea estate workers’ quarters, the animal suffered a leg injury and is being monitored by a forest department team led by Cherambadi Forest Ranger A Ayyanar.

Meanwhile, farmers boycotted the monthly grievance meeting organised by the forest department at the Theppakadu elephant camp. More than 20 farmers turned up from several villages in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (buffer zone), but left the meeting in protest as their complaints on elephant intrusions and other issues weren’t resolved.