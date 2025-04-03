Katchatheevu row: Rameswaram fishermen see ray of hope

MADURAI: Rameswaram fishermen who had almost lost hope over a resolution to their long pending demand to restore rights over Katchatheevu again saw a glimmer of hope with the State Assembly adopting a resolution to this effect–though they are aware of the limitations on this issue.

Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association president VP Sesuraja said that the retrieval of Katchatheevu is the only solution to the long-term problem. Unlike other coastal towns in the State, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district is very close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Sri Lanka, putting fishers literally in dire straits, he pointed out.

On the other hand depleting fish resources on the Indian shores meant that fisherfold are forced to ‘poach’ from the borders of neighbouring countries. Katchatheevu is considered a fertile fishing ground. With some restrictions in place, the TN fishermen, especially from Rameswaram, had no alternative to go fishing close to the IMBL.

Sesuraja pointed out the Sri Lankan fishermen’s objections to the practice of trawl fishing practiced by Indian bretheren. Even as he wanted this also to be taken into account, the fisher leader waster Katchatheevu to be retrieved and sea to be demarcated for safe fishing. He said such a thing would be a landmark achievement.