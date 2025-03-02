Katchatheevu row: DMK and Congress equally responsible for 1974 agreement, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Reviving the Katchatheevu islet row, Governor RN Ravi launched a scathing attack on the DMK and Congress parties on Sunday, holding them accountable for the 1974 agreement that deprived Tamil fishermen of their traditional fishing rights in the sea around Katchatheevu islet.

During his visit to Rameswaram on Sunday, Governor Ravi met with the fishing community and expressed his deep sympathy for their plight.

"The iniquitous agreement of 1974 was extremely insensitive to the livelihood concerns of our poor fishermen. The then governments in Delhi and Chennai committed a grave sin by depriving our fishermen of their traditional fishing rights in the sea around Katchatheevu Island,” he charged.

Governor Ravi emphasised that the fishing community has been suffering enduring hardship since the agreement.

"They are arrested, and their boats are confiscated by Sri Lankan authorities. This enduring problem necessitates an enduring solution. The state and central governments must work together to address this issue,” Governor said.

Ravi urged the state government to adopt a constructive approach, rather than politicising the issue and faulting the central government.

"After all, the party ruling the state today was an ally of the then central government and equally responsible for the wrong in 1974," he said, alluding to the M Karunanidhi-led DMK government and Indira Gandhi-led central government.

It may be noted that the 1974 agreement between India and Sri Lanka has been a contentious issue, with Tamil Nadu fishermen alleging that it has led to the loss of their traditional fishing grounds.